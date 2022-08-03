Ben Roethlisberger Getting Mentioned Post-Appeal: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

After the NFL's decision was made public, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson was told "expect lots of talk about 'Big Ben' vs. Deshaun Watson."

Anderson's source added, "Big Ben [initially getting a] 6-game suspension reduced to 4, vs. Deshaun Watson getting 6 [and the] push to a full season."

An additional source told Anderson, "where is the fairness and consistency especially if [Judge] Sue L. Robinson landed at 6"

The fact that comparisons are even being made between Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson has people frustrated. It's totally taking away from the main issue at hand.

Roethlisberger faced sexual assault allegations in 2009. Watson, meanwhile, faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Of course, Roethlisberger and Watson's situations are completely different. That being said, they will continue being linked together as long as this process lingers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced this afternoon that the league is "looking for an indefinite suspension" for Watson.