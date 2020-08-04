Ben Roethlisberger Has 1 Clear Goal For Rest Of His NFL Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting a lot of responsibility on Ben Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right arm heading into the 2020 season.

Roethlisberger himself not only seems to be welcoming the challenge, but upping the ante with his own personal goals. Some may feel the 38-year-old is washed up, but Roethlisberger still thinks he has Super Bowl titles left to win.

Yes, you read that correctly. Titles, as in multiple championships, to add to the pair he won with Pittsburgh in 2005 and 2008.

Big Ben made his objective clear during a training camp media session on Tuesday.

Ben Roethlisberger: "I still want to win Lombardis and I say that with a plural." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2020

Roethlisberger’s body has undergone some massive changes over the 10 months. Not only has his elbow been reconstructed, but he’s slimmed down apparently.

Roethlisberger told reporters he is the lightest he’s been in more than a decade.

Ben Roethlisberger: "I'm probably lighter than I've been for 13, 14 years." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) August 4, 2020

In 2019, Roethlisberger made only two starts before he was shut down. But in 2018, the six-time Pro Bowler threw for a career-high 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns while hitting on 67 percent of his passes.

If we see that Ben Roethlisberger this season, it is reasonable to think the Steelers can get back to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus.