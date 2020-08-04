The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ben Roethlisberger Has 1 Clear Goal For Rest Of His NFL Career

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on in the first quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting a lot of responsibility on Ben Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right arm heading into the 2020 season.

Roethlisberger himself not only seems to be welcoming the challenge, but upping the ante with his own personal goals. Some may feel the 38-year-old is washed up, but Roethlisberger still thinks he has Super Bowl titles left to win.

Yes, you read that correctly. Titles, as in multiple championships, to add to the pair he won with Pittsburgh in 2005 and 2008.

Big Ben made his objective clear during a training camp media session on Tuesday.

Roethlisberger’s body has undergone some massive changes over the 10 months. Not only has his elbow been reconstructed, but he’s slimmed down apparently.

Roethlisberger told reporters he is the lightest he’s been in more than a decade.

In 2019, Roethlisberger made only two starts before he was shut down. But in 2018, the six-time Pro Bowler threw for a career-high 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns while hitting on 67 percent of his passes.

If we see that Ben Roethlisberger this season, it is reasonable to think the Steelers can get back to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.