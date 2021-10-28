Ben Roethlisberger Has 3-Word Description Of Myles Garrett

This Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will clash with the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North challenge.

The Steelers are well aware of the challenge they will face, particularly from the Cleveland defense. Insert Myles Garrett.

The Browns defensive lineman leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks. Numbers don’t tell the full story, though. Garrett is a nightmare to handle for opposing offenses. The Steelers can’s ask an offensive lineman to go one-on-one with him too often or else they’ll be in trouble.

Roethlisberger in particular would to not deal with Garrett too often on Sunday. But he couldn’t help praise the defensive nightmare on Thursday.

“He’s the man,” Roethlisberger said of Garrett, via Clutch Points.

Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to get on Myles Garrett’s bad side. Good idea.

The Steelers won’t just have to contain Garrett, though. The Cleveland Browns’ entire defense is a force to be reckoned with.

“The additions they have from D-line to secondary; they don’t try and complicate and confuse you,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s like, ‘we are just better than you and we are going to line up and beat ya.’”

The real question heading into Sunday’s Steelers-Browns game is whether or not Baker Mayfield will get the start.

He’s been battling a number of injuries, but word on the street is he’ll try and tough it out. If Mayfield can’t give it a go, Case Keenum will make his second straight start.

Big Ben and the Steelers take on the Browns in Cleveland at 1 p.m. this Sunday.