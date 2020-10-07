At this time last week, the NFL was in full-on panic mode with what to do about an upcoming game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early last week, the Titans suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 that caused the postponement of Sunday’s game. The league originally postponed the game until Monday or Tuesday.

Unfortunately, further positive tests forced the league to postpone the game until Week 7. That reworked the Steelers schedule, moving it’s originally-scheduled Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to Week 8.

It also meant the Steelers originally-scheduled bye week would take place in Week 4. This morning, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked if Pittsburgh got the short end of the stick.

“Of course we got the short end of the stick,” Roethlisberger said.

Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn't think the Titans will be forced to forfeit the Steelers' game and is also asked if his team got the short end of the stick. Roethlisberger: "Of course we got the short end of the stick." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 7, 2020

The star quarterback said he doesn’t think the NFL will force the Titans to forfeit the game against the Steelers.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Titans could miss yet another game – this time against the Buffalo Bills. After two more players tested positive for COVID-19, the Titans still haven’t been able to practice.

The NFL found a simple solution to moving the Titans-Steelers game to later in the season. It might not have the same luxury if this weekend’s Bill-Titans game is postponed as well.

With the two additional positive tests, the Titans have had 10 players test positive for the virus.