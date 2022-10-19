Ben Roethlisberger Has Blunt Take On Tom Brady's Performance vs. Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger knows what it's like to compete against Tom Brady, so his assessment of Brady's performance carries some weight.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Roethlisberger said he felt like Brady was not all there during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Roethlisberger said. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on.”

Roethlisberger went on to say that from the outside, it doesn't appear Brady is having a fun season in Tampa, period.

“There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way,” Roethlisberger said. “I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun, to him.”

Brady threw for 243 yards and one touchdown against Pittsburgh. For the season, he's still completing 67.1% of his passes for 1,652 yards through six games, but has thrown only eight touchdowns.

Maybe there's something to what Big Ben is saying here. The Bucs are only 3-3, Brady has been going through well-publicized marital strife and is now comparing playing football to being deployed in the military.

That doesn't sound like a guy who is having a very good time to us.

[ Pro Football Talk ]