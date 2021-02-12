Ben Roethlisberger Sends Heartfelt Message To Maurkice Pouncey

Twin brothers Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey announced this week that they’re retiring from the NFL. It’ll unfortunately mark the end of a decade-long run for two of the best centers in recent history.

Maurkice’s decision was expected in Pittsburgh, but it doesn’t change the fact that it’ll take the fan base a few days before they get over this news.

In terms of personal success, Pouncey made nine Pro Bowl appearances and was named to the All-Pro team five times over the course of his career. He wasn’t just a great player though, he was also one of the vocal leaders in the locker room.

Though he made plenty of enemies on the field, Pouncey developed a special friendship with Ben Roethlisberger. His departure from the NFL nearly left Roethlisberger speechless, but the two-time Super Bowl champion tried his best to put his thoughts into words.

Roethlisberger posted a picture of him hugging Pouncey with this caption: “I don’t have the words…I love you and thank you.”

This isn’t the first time that Roethlisberger expressed his admiration for Pouncey.

Following the Steelers’ loss to the Browns on Wild Card weekend, Roethlisberger admit that having the season cut short hurt so much because he wanted to win the Lombardi Trophy for his All-Pro center.

“I love that guy,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “He is one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever had. It’s been so much fun to share a football field with him. I hate that it ended the way it did. I just wanted to apologize to him that I wanted to win it for him.”

Only time will tell if Roethlisberger will join Pouncey in retirement.