Ben Roethlisberger Has Hilarious Comment About Rivalry With Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers participates in warmups prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry gets renewed this Sunday as the Steelers seek to avenge last year’s crushing playoff loss. Ahead of the game, Ben Roethlisberger had some funny things to say about his opponent.

Speaking to the media, Roethlisberger said he’s looking forward to playing the Browns – as with any rival. But he also joked that he’s happy not to be “the most winning quarterback” at the Browns’ stadium anymore.

“We’re always going to be rivals and it’s always going to be great games,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m glad that I’m not the most winning quarterback in their stadium history anymore.”

It’s no secret that the Steelers have owned the Browns for the overwhelming majority of Roethlisberger’s run as a starter. He’s 24-2-1 against the Browns – his best record against any NFL opponent.

But over the past couple of years, the Browns have narrowed the gap a bit. Last year’s playoff game between the two was the Browns’ first against their AFC North rivals.

2021 has been a difficult season for Ben Roethlisberger so far. He’s 3-3 as a starter and has looked downright atrocious at times.

However, Roethlisberger has found a way to settle down after the team’s 1-3 start. They’ve reeled off wins over the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks over the past two weeks, and Roethlisberger has done a better job moving the ball downfield.

With Browns QB Baker Mayfield still battling a torn labrum, this might be their chance to get above .500 against one of their division rivals.

Will Ben Roethlisberger notch win No. 25 against the Browns in Week 8?

