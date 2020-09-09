It’s been almost a year since Ben Roethlisberger last played quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time Super Bowl champion needed several months to recover from an elbow injury he suffered during Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Although he’s been calm and collected throughout the biggest moments of his career, Roethlisberger will be a little nervous when he takes the field on Monday night.

Roethlisberger admitted that he’s not entirely sure what to expect in his first game back. In a normal year, the veteran quarterback could have knocked off the rust during the preseason. That wasn’t possible this year due to COVID-19.

When talking about his nerves for Week 1 of the regular season, Roethlisberger said “I am going to be shaking like a leaf.”

Here’s what Roethlisberger said about his return to the gridiron, via the team’s website:

“I was driving in (to practice) today and crossed the Veterans Bridge and was thinking to myself, man, I am already nervous for this season,” said Roethlisberger. “You always have a little bit of jitters and nervousness for the first game. The way I feel now is more than how I have felt in a long time. I am sure it’s going to intensify as the week goes on, then Monday night I am sure I am going to be shaking like a leaf. It’s one of those things you get out there and hopefully it all comes back to me really quick.” Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes this year could rest on the shoulders of Big Ben. Last year, the Steelers struggled to put together a solid offense when Roethlisberger went down. Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph failed to sustain any success under center. If Roethlisberger can return to his 2018 form, Pittsburgh could make some noise this season. [Steelers]