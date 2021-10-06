Ben Roethlisberger Has Honest Comment About His Play This Season

It’s been a rough start to the year for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off one of their most frustrating losses to date, Big Ben was open about his own performance.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Roethlisberger admitted that he needs to play better. He made it clear that he has no plans to quit and will not give up on the season is – nor will anyone else.

“I need to be better,” Roethlisberger said, via Tribune-Review Sports. “I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, how to be a better football player. That’s why I just said I’m not going to quit. I’m going to keep doing that.

“I’m not giving up on this season,” he added. “No one in this building is. It’s still early, and there’s still a lot of fight left in us.”

The Steelers are currently 1-3 and have lost three straight since opening with an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. They’re already two games behind every other AFC North team.

There’s plenty of blame to go around amid the Steelers’ struggles, but Ben Roethlisberger is a big reason why they’re having such a hard time putting points up.

Roethlisberger is on pace for one of his worst seasons. The 39-year-old quarterback currently has the lowest touchdown percentage of his career, and is averaging a career-low in yards per completion to boot.

Can the Steelers bounce back against the Denver Broncos this weekend?