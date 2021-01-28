Ben Roethlisberger Has Informed The Steelers Of His Plans

Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to retire on a sour note following the Steelers’ early playoff exit at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

Big Ben has reportedly informed the Steelers’ front office that he’d like to return for another year. First thing’s first, though: the Steelers would like to rework his contract.

“Art Rooney II said that Ben Roethlisberger wants to come back and has told the team that,” writes Mark Kaboly of the Athletic. “Rooney said that they can’t do it at his current salary and Ben knows that. If they can agree to a contract alteration it sounds like Roethlisberger will be back.”

Steelers fans may not be happy if Ben Roethlisberger is the starting quarterback in 2021, but are there better options?

Backup Mason Rudolph has yet to prove he’s capable of being a starter in the NFL. And the Steelers don’t select until pick No. 24 in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a bit low to be taking a quarterback. The trade market could be an option for the Steelers, but it’s an unrealistic strategy if Big Ben does indeed return for another year.

At the moment, Roethlisberger is Pittsburgh’s best option at quarterback (especially if the Steelers alter his contract) for the 2021 season. It looks like the veteran will try and give it another go this year.