Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old and has been quarterbacking the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2004. It’s only a matter of time before he calls it a career. It appears the time has come.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Big Ben has informed, in private, several former teammates and members of the Steelers organization that he’s planning on this being his final season as the Steelers quarterback.

If true, Roethlisberger’s final game as the Steelers quarterback will be against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN,” Schefty said on Twitter.

This was always inevitable, and it was widely believed Ben Roethlisberger would call it a career after this season. This confirms those beliefs.

What’s interesting about Adam Schefter’s report, though, is the fact it doesn’t include the word retirement. Is it plausible Ben Roethlisberger intends to try and sign with another NFL franchise ahead of the 2022 season? Probably not, but crazier things have happened.

The Steelers, meanwhile, need to move ahead without Big Ben and the elephant in the room that comes with him. Pittsburgh may be one of the few teams targeting a quarterback in next year’s NFL Draft.

Roethlisberger could, of course, change his mind and try and run it back one more time in Pittsburgh. This time around, though, the Steelers could be the one to say no.

The Steelers battle the Ravens on Sunday.