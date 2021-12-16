Ben Roethlisberger Has Telling Admission Regarding Future

Ben Roethlisberger is one of a number of quarterbacks whose future in the NFL is uncertain. At 39 years old, the two-time Super Bowl champion has started to show signs of his age, leading many to wonder if this is his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers or in the league entirely.

A latest comment from the quarterback himself suggests that if this is his last year in Pittsburgh, he’s not planning on playing elsewhere.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Roethlisberger explained that he saw the way older quarterbacks in the 1980’s and the 1990’s left the league. In particular, he pointed to Joe Montana, who moved from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs for his final two years in the league.

“One of the hardest things was watching (Montana) go to the Chiefs from the Niners,” Roethlisberger said, via Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Two weeks ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Roethlisberger has been telling those close to him that he intends this to be his final season in Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old’s recent remark makes it sound like he could be hanging it up for good after this season.

The 2021 campaign has been an up-and-down one for the Steelers. At 6-6-1, Pittsburgh currently sits in last in the AFC North, but still isn’t too far out of the playoff picture. Roethlisberger’s play hasn’t exactly been steady this season and he’d return to an inexperienced offensive line next year if he were to come back.

After 18 years with the Steelers, Roethlisberger has become a franchise legend. With two Super Bowl rings and a number of individual accolades, the 39-year-old is bound to end up in Canton one day, whether he returns next year or not.

The NFL will surely get an answer on Roethlisberger’s future at the end of the year, but as of Week 15, his focus remains on what he can do for the Steelers in 2021.