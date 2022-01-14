Ben Roethlisberger Has Telling Comment On WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just over 48 hours away from taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game as a Steeler. But will he get to throw to star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Appearing on 102.5 WDVE radio, Roethlisberger admitted that he doesn’t know what Smith-Schuster’s status will be. But he really liked what he saw in practice and believes he can help the team even if only for “a few plays.”

“I don’t have an answer to the possibilities…” Roethlisberger said. “I thought he looked awesome. Only he knows how it felt. He had a pretty significant injury. The way JuJu plays is physical. He could boost this offense, even just a few plays.”

That’s a pretty encouraging statement from the Steelers star quarterback. And given that the injury Smith-Schuster has been battling is a shoulder injury and not a leg one, maybe there can be a role for him in the Steelers’ offense.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 2021 campaign seemingly ended in Week 5 when he suffered a serious shoulder injury. At the time, he was declared out for the rest of the year.

But perhaps thanks to the extra week of the season, Smith-Schuster had enough time to recover. Maybe not fully, but enough to potentially make him handy to the team.

If this really is Ben Roethlisberger’s final game as a Steeler, it would be nice if he had one of his top players to help even the odds.

The game will be played on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.