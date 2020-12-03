Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Comment On Team’s Schedule

It’s safe to say that Ben Roethlisberger isn’t very happy with the NFL’s scheduling decisions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally played the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Pittsburgh got past Baltimore, 19-14, to stay undefeated on the season.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving. However, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens’ organization caused the game to be pushed back until Sunday…then Tuesday night…and finally, to Wednesday afternoon.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will next take on the Washington Football Team on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T.

Big Ben commented on his team’s schedule following the win on NBC.

“We have a couple hours, then we have our second game. A doubleheader, whatever we have,” Big Ben joked.

Think the #Steelers aren't happy about the schedule changes? Ben Roethlisberger on NBC just now: "We have a couple hours, then we have our second game. A doubleheader, whatever we have." — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 2, 2020

It’s a quick turnaround, to be sure. However, it’s not much different than having a team play on Sunday and then again on Thursday, which happens every week in the NFL.

Of course, Roethlisberger is an aging quarterback and surely benefits from all the rest he can get. This week, he won’t be getting much of it.

Pittsburgh and Washington are scheduled to play on Monday at 5 p.m. E.T. The Steelers will look to move to 12-0 with a win on Monday night.