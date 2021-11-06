Mike Tomlin Announces Ben Roethlisberger’s Status After Shoulder Issue

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is no stranger to playing through pain. So far this season, Roethlisberger has dealt with a plethora of injuries.

On Friday, Roethlisberger was listed on the Steelers’ injury report with a shoulder injury. Though it’s a new ailment for the veteran quarterback, Pittsburgh fans shouldn’t be too worried about his status.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Roethlisberger will be ready to face the Bears on Monday night.

“Ben’s playing,” Tomlin said when asked about the extent of Roethlisberger’s injury. “It’s just things to manage. He’s been doing this a long time, and I have been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”

Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder) will play Monday vs Bears pic.twitter.com/prG7vUKc01 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 6, 2021

This season didn’t start the way the Steelers envisioned it would, but Tomlin’s squad has a chance to go on a legitimate run over the next few weeks.

Last weekend, the Steelers defeated the Browns in an AFC North thriller. Although there are no guarantees when it comes to the NFL, the Steelers are expected to defeat the Bears this upcoming Monday.

If the Steelers can continue stacking up wins, they’ll put themselves in position to compete for a division title.

[Chris Adamski]