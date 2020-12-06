The Spun

How The Steelers Reportedly Feel About Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger popped up on the injury report on Saturday night ahead of his team’s Monday night game against Washington.

Roethlisberger, 38, has dealt with a knee injury this season. He had to miss some time in the win over the Dallas Cowboys last month. Roethlisberger has since appeared to be OK.

However, Big Ben appeared on the injury report on Saturday night, which wasn’t a good sign.

The Steelers, though, reportedly feel good about Roethlisberger’s chances of playing against the Football Team on Monday night.

Roethlisberger was active at Steelers’ practice on Sunday and he’s expected to play on Monday night.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers feel good about Roethlisberger’s chances of playing – and playing well.

Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon that the Steelers do not appear to be worried about Roethlisberger’s injury status.

The Steelers are coming off a Wednesday afternoon win over the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh is the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 13.

Pittsburgh and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game between the AFC North leader and NFC East contender will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.