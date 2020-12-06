How The Steelers Reportedly Feel About Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger popped up on the injury report on Saturday night ahead of his team’s Monday night game against Washington.

Roethlisberger, 38, has dealt with a knee injury this season. He had to miss some time in the win over the Dallas Cowboys last month. Roethlisberger has since appeared to be OK.

However, Big Ben appeared on the injury report on Saturday night, which wasn’t a good sign.

The Steelers, though, reportedly feel good about Roethlisberger’s chances of playing against the Football Team on Monday night.

Roethlisberger was active at Steelers’ practice on Sunday and he’s expected to play on Monday night.

Ben Roethlisberger practiced today and expected to play Monday vs Washington — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 6, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers feel good about Roethlisberger’s chances of playing – and playing well.

Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon that the Steelers do not appear to be worried about Roethlisberger’s injury status.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to start Tuesday; The #Giants will adjust their offense for Colt McCoy; The #49ers move in with the #AZCardinals; & the #Steelers don't appear worried about QB Ben Roethlisberger. pic.twitter.com/gM6PAn9hoT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

The Steelers are coming off a Wednesday afternoon win over the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh is the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 13.

Pittsburgh and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game between the AFC North leader and NFC East contender will be televised on FOX.