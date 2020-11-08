Video Shows How Ben Roethlisberger Injured His Knee Today

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with less than two minutes to play in the first half. Roethlisberger appeared to suffer a knee injury.

The Steelers quarterback went into the locker room after Pittsburgh’s first – and only – touchdown of the first half. He’s reportedly expected to return, but things didn’t look good.

Big Ben was seen limping up the tunnel and into the locker room. The Steelers quarterback was clearly in some pain after getting hit by multiple Cowboys defenders on Sunday evening.

Here’s what happened:

Video of Ben Roethlisberger's left knee injury. Stays in the game to throw a TD. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qB21k2Rzml — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 8, 2020

The Steelers have since issued an update, saying Big Ben is expected to return.

“Ben Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated. He is expected to return in the second half,” the Steelers announced at halftime.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated. He is expected to return in the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 8, 2020

That’s very good news for the Steelers, obviously. Roethlisberger is certainly no stranger to playing through pain and it appears he’ll be doing that on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys lead the Steelers, 13-9, after two quarters of play.

Dallas and Pittsburgh are playing on CBS. The Cowboys are attempting to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season.