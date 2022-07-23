Ben Roethlisberger Makes His Feelings On Today's Young Players Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his first year away from the NFL.

During Roethlisberger's interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he made a few surprising comments.

At one point, Roethlisberger admit that he believes today's NFL players are coddled.

"I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense," Roethlisberger said. "Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other.

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach [Terry] Hoeppner never coddled me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] Cowher."

What's fascinating about these comments is that Roethlisberger didn't mention Mike Tomlin. Perhaps he thinks Tomlin coddles his players at times.

Tomlin was Roethlisberger's coach for 15 years. Though they shared some great moments together, it's possible their personalities didn't always mesh.

Nonetheless, Roethlisberger has said plenty of great things about Tomlin during their run in Pittsburgh.