Ben Roethlisberger Makes His TJ Watt Opinion Very Clear

Despite missing an entire week of practice because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt had 3.5 sacks in a winning effort against the Ravens this past Sunday.

Watt’s performance on Sunday was so impressive that it should allow him to enter the MVP conversation. At least that’s what Ben Roethlisberger believes.

Roethlisberger had a glowing review of Watt when speaking to reporters this Tuesday.

“He should be recognized more than just … I mean, I don’t know who else is defensive player of the year other than that guy,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m sure there are other candidates, I just don’t know. But he should absolutely get MVP votes as well because that’s what kind of player he is.”

Ben Roethlisberger lobbies big time for TJ Watt (with a league-high 16 sacks) to be DPOY — “I don’t know who’s DPOY other than that guy” — and he also says he absolutely deserves MVP votes, too. pic.twitter.com/86XgWz636F — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 7, 2021

A defensive player hasn’t been named the MVP of the league since Lawrence Taylor accomplished that feat in 1986. That doesn’t rule out Watt from being a finalist for MVP, though.

Watt will certainly be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this season. In fact, he’s most likely the front-runner for the award heading into Week 14.

In 10 games this season, Watt has 47 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles.

If Watt can continue to play at this level, he’ll have an outside shot at being the first defensive player to win MVP in over three decades.