Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About Addictions to Alcohol, Porn

On Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed the demons he’s been battling off the field.

While all of headlines about Roethlisberger lately have dealt with his physical health, he decided to open up about his mental health. Over the weekend at a virtual conference for Christian men, Roethlisberger revealed he’s battled two addictions.

The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he’s suffered through alcohol and porn addictions in the past. Roethlisberger noted due to his platform, people don’t look at athletes as “human.”

He then opened up about his past struggles, which included fighting through addiction. Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor:

“It’s not always easy. People don’t realize all the time that us athletes, we’re human…I think sometimes we get put on this pedestal where we can’t make mistakes. I’ve fallen as short as anybody and I’ve been addicted to alcohol. I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.”

A decade ago, Roethlisberger was twice accused of sexual assault.

The NFL suspended the Steelers star for part of the 2010 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

During the 2019 season, Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier today that he’s progressing well and should be ready to go in 2020.