NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Decision On Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least one more season, as many expected. The team made it clear that it needed to restructure the veteran quarterback’s deal, as every NFL team looks to deal with this year’s salary cap crunch.

Roethlisberger was set to have a massive $41.2 million cap hit in 2021. As the team enters negotiations with its major free agents-to-be, including guys like James Conner, Bud Dupree, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, it would’ve been very hard to manage that.

Big Ben is also coming off of a year that was not up to his Hall of Fame standards. After an injury-riddled 2019 season, his 6.3 yards per attempt was the lowest of his career, and his play diminished along with the team’s after the impressive winning streak to start the season was snapped.

So far, we don’t have details on the new deal, but after the 2020 season, Roethlisberger made it pretty clear that he was open to reworking things. “It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” he said in the team’s announcement.

With all the Cap push-outs he did in the past, Ben Roethlisberger put himself in a good position with the Steelers: basically, cheaper to keep than cut. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 4, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger when everyone told him to retire. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BCSFwbxDaL — That Blitz Guy ✨ (@ThatBlitzGuy) March 4, 2021

Did Ben Roethlisberger make too many mistakes at the end of last season? Yes. Is he as good as he was during his prime? No. Is he on Tom Brady’s level? Of course not. Is he a HOFer who deserves respect? Yes. Is he the Steelers best realistic option for 2021? Yes. Anything else? — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) March 4, 2021

While we don’t know what the new Big Ben deal looks like, this is undeniably a huge win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, with his $41.2 million off the books—before the new cap hit is added back on–the Steelers have $33 million in salary cap space.

“I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success,” Ben Roethlisberger said in his statement. “I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

The Steelers opened the 2020 season at 11-0, and were the final undefeated team in the NFL. They lost of four of five to finish out, and fell in the Wild Card round to the Cleveland Browns, 48-37.

After falling behind 28-0 in the first quarter, Roethlisberger wound up throwing the ball 68 times in that game, completing 47 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.