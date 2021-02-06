As of right now, Ben Roethlisberger, 38, will return to Pittsburgh for his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. But, the veteran quarterback won’t be returning under his current contract.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has made that fact very clear.

“I think we’ve been upfront with Ben in letting him know that we couldn’t have him back under the current contract,” Rooney said during his annual news conference. “I think he understands we have some work to do there. We’ll have more conversations internally and we’ll have more conversations with Ben, and we’ll have to know what the cap number is to finalize some of those decisions.”

After mutually agreeing to spend some time apart after this season, Roethlisberger and the Steelers front office are expected to meet up later this week to discuss contract negotiations — per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

The six-time Pro Bowler is reportedly willing to adjust his contract to help improve cap space.

“I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year,” Ben Roethlisberger told The Athletic.

In the Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card matchup with the Browns, Roethlisberger had a rough outing — throwing four interceptions in the 48-37 loss. To say this would be a disappointing end to his Hall-of-Fame career with the Steelers would be an understatement.

Stay tuned for updates on Roethlisberger’s ongoing contract situation.

