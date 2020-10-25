Ben Roethlisberger’s Reaction To Missed Field Goal Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated on Sunday.

Pittsburgh faced the Tennessee Titans in a battle of the National Football League’s unbeaten teams on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers emerged with the victory, 27-24. Pittsburgh got out to a great start, going up 14-0 early, before holding on late.

Pittsburgh’s win was secured when Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a game-tying 45-yard field goal attempt. Even Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was stunned by the miss.

“He missed it!” Big Ben could be seen mouthing on the sideline.

"He missed it" – Ben Roethlisberger's reaction is hilarious pic.twitter.com/fykH6TzchT — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 25, 2020

While Big Ben was surprised by the miss, no one should be surprised by this Steelers win. No one in the NFL is playing better than Pittsburgh right now.

In fact, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes the Steelers – not the Chiefs – are the league’s best team.

“If Ben stays healthy, the Steelers are the best team in the NFL and the team to beat in the AFC. Including everybody,” he tweeted on Saturday.

If Ben stays healthy, the #Steelers are the best team in the NFL and the team to beat in the AFC. Including everybody. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 24, 2020

Hey, it’s tough to argue with that right now. Most would probably still take the Chiefs in the playoffs, but undefeated is undefeated.

Pittsburgh will look to move to 7-0 next weekend when it takes on Baltimore. That should be a fun one.