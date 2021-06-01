Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Performance

Dwayne Haskins is looking to make the most of his new NFL opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haskins signed with the Steelers this off-season after spending two years with the Washington Football team. He won’t be under as much pressure in Pittsburgh as he was in D.C.

The former Ohio State star has the opportunity to learn from all-time great Ben Roethlisberger. This is probably Big Ben’s final season, and there’s no doubt he’ll want to part with all his NFL wisdom the rest of this year. Haskins could greatly benefit.

The former first-round pick appears to be enjoying his new home. He admitted as much via Twitter on Tuesday. Take a look below.

Blessed to be here. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/CdDj2YwmsX — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 1, 2021

Better yet, Dwayne Haskins drew praise from Ben Roethlisberger following Tuesday’s practice. Big Ben called Haskins’ released and throwing mechanics “some of the prettiest things I’ve ever seen.”

“His release and throwing mechanics are some of the prettiest things I’ve ever seen,” Roethlisberger said on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Is a fresh start all Dwayne Haskins needed to finally turn a corner? We’ll have to wait and see.

Haskins has to keep impressing the Steelers’ staff if he wants to make the 53-man roster. But it’s going to be tough.

Mason Rudolph is Pittsburgh’s backup quarterback. Joshua Dobbs sits at No. 3 on the depth chart, followed by Haskins. The most likely scenario sees Haskins head to the practice squad, barring any injuries.

Regardless, it’s good to see Haskins making the most of his new opportunity. Talent’s never been the question with the former Ohio State star.