Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Final Game At Heinz Field

Monday night could’ve been the last time we ever see Ben Roethlisberger suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Although he didn’t have an exceptional performance against the Cleveland Browns, he did enough to lead his team to a victory.

Following the win over the Browns on Monday night, Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on his career with the Steelers.

Roethlisberger made it very clear that he appreciates the fans in Pittsburgh and all the support they’ve given him over the past decade and a half.

“This is home,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here, and I’ll always be here. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will. I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.

“To see all the signs and jerseys and towels, and to hear them cheer for me coming out of the tunnel, all that stuff, I don’t know that I’ll ever put it into words. I wish I could bottle it and have it forever. But I will in here and in my mind.”

Roethlisberger certainly sounds like a quarterback who’s ready for retirement.

The fact that Roethlisberger took a victory lap around Heinz Field last night further proves that he’s retiring after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Next stop for Roethlisberger is a trip to Canton, Ohio.