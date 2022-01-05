Ben Roethlisberger Makes His Opinion On Ravens Very Clear

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has just one regular season game left before he plans to ride off into retirement. It’s only fitting that 18-year veteran will get to finish out his career with a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger and the Steeler will square off with their dreaded AFC North rivals this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh still has a chance to creep into the postseason, but this will be the 39-year-old’s final regular season game with the team that he’s spent his entire career with.

On Wednesday, Roethlisberger spoke about the significance of wrapping up his time in the NFL in Baltimore. Coincidentally, it’s also where he began his career with the Steelers back in 2004.

“The first game I ever played in the NFL was there,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “And it was Ed Reed and [Haloti] Ngata, Suggs, [Ray] Lewis. You could go down a whole list of guys, and so it was never a lot of fun to play those guys. I think it’s a lot of respect, and it’s going to be pretty cool.”

Ben Roethlisberger: "Pretty cool" to finish up in Baltimore. https://t.co/BK4h95M7YD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2022

Roethlisberger made his first appearance in the NFL in Week 2 of the 2004 season when he came in to relieve Tommy Maddox. After being selected with the No. 11 pick in that year’s draft, he went 12-of-20 for 176 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 30-13 loss.

Since that day in 2004, Roethlisberger has grown into one of the steadiest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. In addition to his remarkable individual statistics, the 39-year-old has always found a way to win games for the Steelers, no matter the circumstances.

Roethlisberger will have to see if he can conjure up one more gritty win on Sunday. If Pittsburgh can pull off the upset in Baltimore, the 18-year vet could get one more chance to captain his team in the playoffs.

[Pro Football Talk]