Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Juju Smith-Schuster Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to get through the rest of this year without Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a serious shoulder injury. That means veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will have one less target to work with in what could be his final season.

Smith-Schuster has been such an integral part of the Steelers’ offense since being drafted in 2017. A main reason why he’s been so successful in the Steel City is because he has a strong connection, on and off the field, with Roethlisberger.

On Wednesday morning, Roethlisberger was asked about Smith-Schuster’s injury. He told reporters it was tough to watch Smith-Schuster go down.

“It’s awful,” Roethlisberger said. “And I’ll speak selfishly, I’m hurt because I miss that guy. I mean, what he brings to this team — his energy, his excitement, the leadership. It sucks, it really does. And I’m not even the one hurt. I spoke to him on Sunday night, I felt his pain through the phone, speaking to his mom as well. It’s just sometimes things aren’t fair and we don’t know why they happen. And a guy that has given so much and a guy that means so much to this team and to me specifically, it’s not fair.”

The Steelers still have enough talent on offense to overcome the loss of Smith-Schuster, but it won’t be easy to replace him.

Smith-Schuster does a lot of the dirty work on offense for Pittsburgh. He can work in the slot, he can make contested catches, and he always keeps the chains moving.

We’ll see how the Steelers’ offense without Smith-Schuster looks this Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.