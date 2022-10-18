Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Tom Brady Losing To The Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had a rough Sunday in Pittsburgh, as the Buccaneers fell short to the Steelers. The highlight of the game was Brady yelling at his offensive linemen on the sideline.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger assessed Brady's recent performance on his podcast.

Roethlisberger, who had several battles with Brady over the course of his career, said the seven-time Super Bowl champion did not look engaged in Sunday's game.

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Roethlisberger said. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure. He was getting hit. Whatever was going on… (I was saying) there is no way he is enjoying this. No way.”

Roethlisberger added that he saw a "different Tom" this past weekend.

"When a defense gets after you, sometimes your anger and your disgust for things happens because the team is affecting it. Not just because it’s you. It just looked like a different Tom."

Brady will try to silence his critics this Sunday when the Buccaneers face the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is in desperate need of a bounce-back win.