Ben Roethlisberger Releases Statement On His Contract Decision

Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline against the Bills.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

“We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021,” the team said in a short announcement on Twitter. Roethlisberger originally had a $19 million salary for the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Big Ben willingly cut that pay to $14 million. In addition to taking a $5 million pay cut, Roethlisberger also agreed to have the money spread out over the next two seasons – to help the team increase their cap space.

After inking the new deal, Big Ben released a statement for fans:

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization. I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

Big Ben and the Steelers jumped out to an 11-0 start to the 2020 season. At the time, he was in the conversation for the MVP award, but a 1-5 close to the season brought about more questions than answers.

With Roethlisberger locked in for another season, the Steelers can focus on the rest of the roster.


