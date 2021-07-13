Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Focusing On 1 Major Thing Before Season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the 2021 season with something to prove after how his 2020 campaign ended.

This will probably be the final season of Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career, and he wants to end on a high note. According to a new report, the 39-year-old is approaching the year with a new focus on his physical health.

Pennsylvania broadcaster Ryan Burr reported on Twitter that Roethlisberger’s “biggest concern” this offseason has been weight loss, adding that the 18-year veteran has been following a strict diet lately.

“Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss,” Burr wrote. “He has been so driven since season ended. Source says his diet is stricter than Brady.”

Roethlisberger’s camp also reportedly says the QB is “in the best shape of his life,” which must be taken with a grain of salt. After all, how many players say that every year around this time?

However, if Burr’s report about Roethlisberger is accurate, it likely further signals the end of the line is coming soon. Big Ben knows retirement is closing in, so he wants to go all-out to ensure he finishes his career to his liking.