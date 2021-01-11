Everyone Has The Same Question About Ben Roethlisberger Tonight

Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly leaning on returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season. That report surfaced before the playoffs, though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the end of December that Big Ben was planning on returning for another season.

From ESPN.com:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to continue playing next season and, barring a change of heart, intends to fulfill the terms of a contract that has one season remaining on it after this one, league sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Roethlisberger, 38, has said as much in the past. But after this season, which has taken a physical toll on him, sources around Roethlisberger believe the two-time Super Bowl champion is having too much fun and likes his team too much to walk away from it after the 2020 season.

Is Big Ben going to change his mind after tonight, though? That’s the question everyone is asking on Sunday night.

Cleveland is leading Pittsburgh, 28-0, at the end of the first quarter. Roethlisberger has been pretty much as bad as possible.

Big Ben is 4 for 8 for 31 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger may retire at halftime — ᑎIᑕK ᗩᔕᕼOOᕼ 🤧 (@NickAshooh) January 11, 2021

Roethlisberger might retire at half time — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) January 11, 2021

Pouncey and Roethlisberger always say they’re gonna retire together. Well tonight they appear to be doing this: pic.twitter.com/bgmdiXz6Ch — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) January 11, 2021

There are still three quarters to play, but that first quarter was probably the worst of Roethlisberger’s career.

The Browns and the Steelers are playing on NBC.