Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Message To Steelers Teammates

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a tough one today, falling to the rival Cincinnati Bengals and dropping to 1-2 on the season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t exactly have a great game, but he did have a message for his teammates afterwards.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said that he told his teammates to play with more pride. He called on them to not quit when things are looking bad.

“Just don’t quit. There’s a little something called pride when you pay for the Pittsburgh Steelers, when you put black and gold on. You may not have the best day. Things may not be going your way. But you don’t quit, and you get back up and you fight.”

Unfortunately, the Steelers struggled to take that message to heart in today’s game. While Roethlisberger threw for over 300 yards, he tossed two picks and was sacked four times.

He didn’t get much help from the running game, which record a total of 45 yards. Rookie running back Najee Harris was limited to 40 yards on 14 carries, but was the team’s leading receiver.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers won’t have a lot of time to right the ship.

The Steelers play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next week, followed by big games against the Denver Broncos defense and the Seattle Seahawks before their Week 7 bye.

Big Ben needs to get the team to start playing at a much higher level if they want to still be in the division title race come November.

