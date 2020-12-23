Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Why He Called A Players-Only Meeting

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed today that he called a players-only meeting this week.

The Steelers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh started the season with 11 straight wins, but has since fallen off quite a bit.

Mike Tomlin’s team has lost three straight games to: Washington, Buffalo and Cincinnati.

Roethlisberger, though, says the three-game losing streak is not what prompted the players-only meeting. Instead, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said it was for the young players.

“Ben Roethlisberger said he called a players only meeting but it had nothing to do with the three-game losing streak. It had everything to do with with veterans to talk to younger players. He made sure to reiterate it had nothing to do with the losing streak,” Mark Maske tweeted on Wednesday.

The Steelers remain in solid position for the playoffs, but they’ve yet to lock up the AFC North Division.

If Pittsburgh loses to Indianapolis this weekend – and Cleveland beats New York – the Week 17 contest will decide the division.

For now, though, the Steelers are simply focused on beating the Colts. Kickoff between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.