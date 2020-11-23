Ben Roethlisberger Says The Steelers Have 1 Main Goal

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a 27-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, climbing to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history in the process.

But while some pundits are beginning to acknowledge the increasingly real possibility of them going 16-0, Big Ben has a different goal. Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger made it clear that the team is chasing a Super Bowl, not perfection.

“We’re not chasing perfection in terms of a perfect 16-0,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re chasing Lombardis. That’s the most important thing for us.”

Given how they’ve played this season, both options are on the table. They boast the No. 4 scoring offense and No. 1 scoring defense, and have yet to be held below 24 points in a game.

The Steelers already have more points through ten games than they had all of last season.

But going undefeated is a very tough ask, especially with how brutally injuries can hit teams at times. Given Ben Roethlisberger’s penchant for getting hurt, it’s easy to imagine him getting benched for the final couple of games this season if the Steelers lock up the No. 1 overall seed.

Four of Pittsburgh’s final six games will be against teams with a winning record. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving, a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and their final two games are against the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

That’s a tough slate for any team, even one with a top offense and top defense.

Will Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers go 16-0? Will they win a Super Bowl?