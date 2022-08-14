Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in.

The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job.

All three threw a touchdown pass. Statisctically speaking, Pickett had the best day. The rookie out of Pitt completed 13 of his 15 attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also picked up 16 yards on the ground.

Big Ben is very impressed with what he saw from the rookie as well as the veterans Trubisky and Rudolph.

"Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3 QBs looking good! Well done guys, fun to watch! -- Ben. #HereWeGo," said Roethlisberger.

It's going to be interesting to see if Ben Roethlisberger ever chimes in and says who he thinks should start for the Steelers this upcoming season. We doubt it, but you never know.

Mike Tomlin has a real quarterback competition on his hands. Trubisky clearly looks like the starter, but fans are going to be waiting all season long for Pickett to take over.

Who do you think should start at quarterback for the Steelers this fall?