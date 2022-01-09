Ben Roethlisberger Had Clear Message For NFL On Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a gritty victory over the Baltimore Ravens in his final regular season game on Sunday. The win almost assuredly earned the Steelers a spot in the playoff, allowing the future Hall of Famer one last ride before retirement.

Although Roethlisberger was noticeably excited about his team’s effort and the result during his postgame press conference, he took some of his time with reporters to make a very important case to the NFL.

The Steelers quarterback did his best during the media session to advocate for his defensive teammate T.J. Watt, who tied the single-season sack record on Sunday against the Ravens. Roethlisberger felt like Watt had earned another half of a sack during the Week 18 game and hoped that the league would step in to give it to him retroactively.

“I just hope the NFL gives T.J. Watt half a sack,” Roethlisberger repeated three times, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Ben Roethlisberger ended his last three answers with the same refrain: “I just hope the NFL gives TJ Watt half a sack.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 9, 2022

Roethlisberger definitely has a case, considering Watt nearly broke the record on Sunday. In the first half, the Steelers pass-rusher seemingly brought Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley to the ground, but official scorers later ruled the play an aborted snap and a fumble, rather than a sack.

Watt picked up another full sack later on in the game, but he would have broken Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 if that controversial first-half play had been counted in his favor.

There’s no telling whether or not the league will make a stat correction and award Watt another half-sack. Even if the 27-year-old doesn’t get the nod, he should receive a pretty worthy consolation prize in the form of his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

To top things off, Watt has a chance to power the Steelers through the playoffs and perhaps carry Roethlisberger on one more magical run.