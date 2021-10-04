Ben Roethlisberger Shares Honest Admission Following Rough Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak following yesterday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of many reasons the team is struggling right now.

Speaking to the media, Roethlisberger said that the Steelers need to “look in the mirror” to figure out how to move forward. He feels that this is a challenge that will test the entire team.

“What a challenge for us,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think this is going to test us all. We need to look in the mirror and figure out what path we want to take.”

Roethlisberger was hardly at his best in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to Green Bay. He completed 65-percent of his passes for 232 yards and one touchdown with one pick and lost a fumble.

The Steelers offense has been uncharacteristically slow through these last few games. They’ve averaged 11 points per game over the last three games, committing five turnovers in the process.

The bulk of the blame has been placed on Ben Roethlisberger, who even the most diehard Steelers fans have seemingly decided has lost his touch on the ball. While he still puts up big yardage numbers, he’s struggling to get them into the endzone.

The end result is a team that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league for offense.

During Roethlisberger’s entire tenure with the Steelers, the team has never ended the year with a losing record. But if they can’t sort their offensive issues out, that streak may come to an end this year.