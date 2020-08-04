Ben Roethlisberger Shares Painful Details Of Elbow Injury

Ben Roethlisberger is gearing up for a return to the gridiron this season. The road to recovery was a major challenge for Big Ben this past year.

The Steelers QB suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the 2019 season. Roethlisberger managed to play just 1.5 games for Pittsburgh last year before suffering the injury.

Less than a year later, Big Ben is ready to return to the gridiron. But in actuality, his road to recovery was much more challenging than previously believed.

Roethlisberger told reporters on Tuesday that he tore three flexor tendons off the bone last season. The surgery required for such an injury is one that few quarterbacks can ever come back from. The fact that Big Ben is returning to the field less than a year later is mighty impressive.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tells reporters that he tore three flexor tendons off the bone, elbow surgery he believes no QB has ever come back from. Not Tommy John, but somewhat similar and very serious. That he looks and feels this good is impressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2020

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger has had a historic career, but he’s not done yet. The Steelers enter the 2020 season as a major contender out of the AFC. Fans are hoping Big Ben has one last run in him before he hangs up his cleats. It won’t be easy.

The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. Baltimore enters the season as the clear favorite. Pittsburgh is certainly capable of securing a berth as a Wild Card. But the Browns may be able to upend the Steelers thanks to a much-improved roster.

Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their season on Sept. 14 against the New York Giants.