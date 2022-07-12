Ben Roethlisberger Sounds Off On Heinz Field: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Heinz Field is no more. On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that their home venue will now be called Acrisure Stadium.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums."

The Steelers' home venue has been called Heinz Field since 2001. As you'd expect, fans aren't thrilled about this name change.

Even former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is devastated by this development.

"I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ," Roethlisberger tweeted on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, most Steelers fans agree with Roethlisberger here.

Whether fans in Pittsburgh like it or not, Acrisure has the naming rights for the stadium for at least the next 15 years.

We'll see if the Steelers can create some great memories in Acrisure Stadium starting this fall.