Ben Roethlisberger Hints At Big Change For The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers sputtered to the finish last season after an 11-0 start, and the ineptitude of the team’s offensive unit was a major reason why.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back for an 18th season as a starter, but there are a lot of changes around him. Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada is the team’s new offensive coordinator, the Steelers moved on from multiple offensive linemen this offseason and even selected a new bellcow running back (Najee Harris) in the first round of the draft.

It’s not just some of the personnel that will be different in Pittsburgh this season. According to Roethlisberger, Canada has been tinkering with the team’s offensive scheme and has implemented some major changes.

“You’ll see nothing that you’ve seen in the past,” Roethlisberger said, describing the team’s new offense to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

It will be interesting to see if any of the changes Roethlisberger is talking about include throwing downfield more. Big Ben struggled in that area last season, and he underwent total reconstructive elbow surgery this offseason to repair significant damage.

If Roethlisberger’s arm feels even marginally stronger than it did in 2020, it might help unlock a part of the Pittsburgh offense that was essentially nonexistent last season.