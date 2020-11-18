The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL’s lone undefeated team, but there is a rift growing between quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Well, kind of. Earlier this week, reporters asked Tomlin about the team’s upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars being a “trap game.”

“We’re not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week. Every time we go into a stadium, we’re playing professionals,” Tomlin said in response. Well, his quarterback just so happened to play at Miami (Ohio) which resides in the MAC.

Roethlisberger wasn’t too happy with Tomlin’s comments about his former conference this week. According to Steelers reporter Will Graves, Big Ben said he’ll clap back when he figures out “what conference William & Mary is in.”

Ben Roethlisberger says he took exception to Mike Tomlin taking a shot at the MAC yesterday. Said he'll clap back at Tomlin once he figures out "what conference William & Mary is in."#shotsfired — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) November 18, 2020

Of course, this is all in good fun.

Tomlin attended William & Mary where he played wide receiver for the football team. He is one of six William & Mary football alums to be coaching in the NFL this season. He and former teammate Sean McDermott are the two head coaches from the group.

Big Ben and Mike Tomlin like to poke fun at each other every now and then. Their football allegiances run deep, which made for some more fun this week.

The Steelers hope to keep their undefeated season alive this weekend with a trip to Jacksonville.

Can Pittsburgh improve to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history?