Ben Roethlisberger Unhappy With Fans: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky struggled in Week 2, completing 21-of-33 pass attempts for 168 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Trubisky dealt with a plethora of boos from the fans at Acrisure Stadium this past Sunday.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out the fan base in Pittsburgh. He said it's not fair for Trubisky to get booed this early in the year.

"I don't think it is fair that it happened to Mitch (getting booed on Sunday) because I wouldn't blame Mitch for the performance," Roethlisberger said. "I don't think that he deserved the fans getting on him (Sunday). I hate it for Mitch because I don't think it's fair."

There are a few people in Roethlisberger's corner.

"Spoiled fan base," one fan said. "It’s a shame."

That being said, there are fans in Pittsburgh who believes Trubisky deserves to get booed when he doesn't perform well.

And of course, there are a few fans who are wondering where this energy was when Mason Rudolph started during Roethlisberger's absence in 2019.

The Steelers need a bounce-back performance from Trubisky this Thursday if they want to defeat the Cleveland Browns.

Another rough performance from Trubisky could result in fans calling for Kenny Pickett to be the starter in Pittsburgh.