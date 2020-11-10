Mike Tomlin Addresses The Situation With Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The team got some tough news as it prepares for that game, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roethlisberger is one of four players added to the list as close/high risk contacts to tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive on Monday. The news comes shortly after the team’s closer-than-expected 24-19 win over the struggling Dallas Cowboys.

That doesn’t mean he’s definitely out for this coming Sunday. So far, Roethlisberger has tested negative, which is great news for the team. If that continues, as he prepares remotely for Sunday’s game, he should be able to play.

Mike Tomlin confirmed as much today. While there’s still work to be done, it is at least a good sign overall. The Steelers are 8-0, and are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL at this time.

Tomlin says as long as players on Covid-19 list as contacts — like Roethlisberger — will work remotely, but as long as they test negative, they'll play Sunday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 10, 2020

In his 17th season, Ben Roethlisberger has been very effective for Pittsburgh, completing what would be a career high 68.1-percent of his throws on the season. He’s averaging 241.8 yards per game, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year.

It has been a nice return for former for the veteran, after injuries knocked him out just two games into the season last year. Roethlisberger threw for over 5,000 yards in 2018, his last full season.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Bengals at Heinz Field.

[Brooke Pryor]