The 2019 season was a rough one for Ben Roethlisberger, but the offseason leading up to it was no easier, his wife Ashley revealed recently.

Roethlisberger was limited to only two games last fall due to a serious elbow injury which required surgery. But before the games even began, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was being blamed for the departure of star wide receiver Antonio Brown and mounting problems in the locker room.

In the opening episode of “Bigger Than Ben,” an internet mini-series documenting Roethlisberger’s injury and rehab, which debuted today, Ashley Roethlisberger called the 2019 offseason “one of the most challenging” the couple has endured.

“Last year’s offseason was probably one of the most challenging offseasons that we’ve had in our marriage,”Ashley said. “Personally, there were disappointments. Professionally, I understand criticism is part of the job. I get that. I wish it wasn’t, but I get it. But last year seemed different.”

The hope is that now one year later, things have turned around for Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old signal caller showed up at training camp in significantly better shape and has said he feels terrific.

The Steelers have missed the playoffs each of the last two years–a short, but uncharacteristic drought for the franchise. A healthy Roethlisberger could be the main reason the team gets back to the postseason in 2020.

[ ESPN ]