Ben Roethlisberger’s Barber Responds To Quarantine Haircut Criticism

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced to the rest of the world this week that he’s officially throwing a football again. He also made good on his word, cutting his hair and shaving his beard – something he hasn’t done since he suffered the elbow injury in September.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wasn’t pleased with Roethlisberger’s decision to get a haircut while barbershops and hair salons in the state are closed, saying “When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually reeking havoc on your life increases.”

Roethlisberger’s barber, Carlos Norman, appeared on CNN to share his side to the story. The main takeaway from his time on air was that he didn’t mean to offend anyone, he just genuinely wanted to do a favor for Roethlisberger.

“Ben needed a haircut and told the nation after he recovered from surgery that he’d get a haircut,” Norman said. “He asked me if I would do it and I did it as a favor for a friend. No money was exchanged.”

Here’s the full segment from his time on CNN:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut, defying lockdown orders — and Pennsylvania’s governor wasn’t happy about it. “I did it as a favor for a friend,” says his barber Carlos Norman, adding that he has not opened his shop. https://t.co/jaOE3rJjWh pic.twitter.com/tp4GQGEq2L — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 20, 2020

Norman also added that his phone has been ringing off the hook ever since the video of him giving Roethlisberger a haircut went viral on social media. He also wanted to add that his barbershop is not open for business during this time due to state guidelines.

Last year, Roethlisberger and Norman would have been applauded for putting together a neat video. This is obviously a weird time for everyone though, especially with a pandemic going on.

Eventually doing things like getting a haircut will be seen as acceptable once again. For now, it’s important that everyone follows proper guidelines.