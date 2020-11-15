Bengals LB Has Brutally Honest Comment On Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is a bit banged up heading into the Steelers’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. But after all, he’s still Big Ben.

Roethlisberger is dealing with “banged up” knees – fortunately, there’s no structural issues, per Steelers insider Aditi Kinkhabwala. Big Ben will be active and get the start for the Steelers today, as expected, but there’s always concerns surrounding his health these days.

Most teams would have a bit of confidence heading into a matchup versus a banged up quarterback, but not the Bengals. Cincinnati linebacker Josh Bynes shared a brutally honest comment about Big Ben heading into Sunday’s game.

“Come on. He’s Big Ben,” Bynes said in relation to whether or not the Bengals have an edge in today’s game due to Big Ben’s health.

Roethlisberger seems to always defy the odds when his back’s against the wall. We’ll find out in coming hours if his health is a major issue or not.

There’s no doubt Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are itching at the opportunity to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season today. Pittsburgh is 8-0 this year, and has looked dominant each step of the way.

Burrow would love nothing more than to out-duel the legendary Ben Roethlisberger. He’ll have a chance to do so this afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.