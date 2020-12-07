The Spun

Bill Cowher Is Being Linked To An NFL Head Coaching Job

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Cowher hasn’t coached in the National Football League since the 2006 season, but could he be on the verge of a return?

Boomer Esiason hinted at the possibility on his radio show on Monday morning.

The New York Jets don’t have a head coaching vacancy yet, but they probably will soon. New York fell to 0-12 on the season with Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Esiason strongly hinted on Monday morning that Cowher would have interest in the Jets job.

“The Jets right now, on the business side, can’t sell the crap that’s on the field. Most people want the team to continue to lose to go get Trevor Lawrence and start over. So if you have Trevor Lawrence with a name coach, all of a sudden, the business side is ramped up, and they can start selling sponsorships and season tickets and merchandise,” he said.

“He was saying to me yesterday, he’s the one that told me the Jets job is going to be really attractive, and they could hire whomever they want,” Boomer said of Cowher, “and he told me he loves Joe Douglas.”

Boomer and Cowher are friends, so this seems like a real possibility.

“I asked a couple people at CBS yesterday, when I was talking to Adam Schein and Kyle Long, and I asked the guys who were Jets fans,” Boomer said. “All five of them were, and when I asked what they’d think about coach Cowher being the Jets coach, they went wild.”

What do you think, Jets fans?


