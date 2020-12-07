Bill Cowher Is Being Linked To An NFL Head Coaching Job

Bill Cowher hasn’t coached in the National Football League since the 2006 season, but could he be on the verge of a return?

Boomer Esiason hinted at the possibility on his radio show on Monday morning.

The New York Jets don’t have a head coaching vacancy yet, but they probably will soon. New York fell to 0-12 on the season with Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Esiason strongly hinted on Monday morning that Cowher would have interest in the Jets job.

“The Jets right now, on the business side, can’t sell the crap that’s on the field. Most people want the team to continue to lose to go get Trevor Lawrence and start over. So if you have Trevor Lawrence with a name coach, all of a sudden, the business side is ramped up, and they can start selling sponsorships and season tickets and merchandise,” he said.

Boomer seems to be hinting that Bill Cowher seems interested in coaching again…he also seems to be saying that Cowher thinks the Jets job is the best job out there…interesting — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) December 7, 2020

Boomer has also noted that Bill Cowher's wife is a huge Jets fan… — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) December 7, 2020

“He was saying to me yesterday, he’s the one that told me the Jets job is going to be really attractive, and they could hire whomever they want,” Boomer said of Cowher, “and he told me he loves Joe Douglas.”

Boomer and Cowher are friends, so this seems like a real possibility.

“I asked a couple people at CBS yesterday, when I was talking to Adam Schein and Kyle Long, and I asked the guys who were Jets fans,” Boomer said. “All five of them were, and when I asked what they’d think about coach Cowher being the Jets coach, they went wild.”

What do you think, Jets fans?