Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022.

It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said on Thursday that this Monday’s upcoming Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his final game at Heinz Field.

It’s the first time that the Steelers quarterback has indicated publicly that he plans to retire at the end of the year.

“I don’t ever speak in guarantees, but signs are pointing that way that this could be it,” Roethlisberger said, per Steelers reporter Teressa Varley. “… The emotions have started to kick in. But I am able to put them on the back burner.”

A report earlier in the year from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that Roethlisberger had already started to tell those closest to him that he planned to retire after 2021. Now, it sounds like the two-time Super Bowl champion is almost ready to share that news with the rest of the world.

Roethlisberger’s 18th year in the NFL hasn’t exactly been the high note that he probably hoped to end his sensational career on. With a young offensive line and a first-year offensive coordinator, the Steelers quarterback hasn’t looked entirely comfortable through the team’s first 15 games.

That being said, Roethlisberger’s performance in 2021 shouldn’t diminish the rest of his career accomplishments. The 39-year-old, who’s spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, has won two Super Bowls, made six Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards twice.

If Monday is indeed his final game at Heinz Field, Roethlisberger’s next stop will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame.