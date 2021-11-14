Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Ruled “Out” For Sunday’s Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their veteran quarterback on Sunday.

On Saturday, news broke that Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is officially ruled as “Out” for the Steelers game against Detroit.

The news comes courtesy of WPXI Sports’ Jenna Harner.

BREAKING: Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) November 14, 2021

Roethlisberger’s absence is certainly a blow to a Steelers offense that has struggled to start the year. That said, the team has been able to stack four straight wins to sit at 5-3.

It has yet to be announced who will start at QB against the Lions on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger has recently said publicly that he's "vaccinated" (not "immunized"). If so, this development means he developed symptoms and was tested. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2021

Pittsburgh is already out another one of its top contributors with Chase Claypool‘s injury.

Right now, fourth-year quarterback Mason Rudolph is second on the depth chart. Behind him is Dwayne Haskins, who the team acquired before the season from Washington.

Rudolph has started 15 games with Ben out of the lineup. In those games he has a completion percentage a tick under 62 and 15 touchdowns to 10 picks.

Haskins, whose struggles and immaturity got him shipped out of D.C., showed flashes of the QB many thought they would see when he came out of Ohio State.

The Steelers will try to rally around one of their two backup quarterbacks in the early window on Sunday.