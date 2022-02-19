Breaking: Brian Flores Has Landed A New NFL Job

Following the close of the 2021 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to fire head coach Brian Flores.

Not long later, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL. At the time, Flores admitted that he knew he might never coach in the league again after bringing the lawsuit.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Flores landed a new job. In a statement released by the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Flores as the team’s senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores has extensive NFL coaching experience. He joined the New England Patriots before the 2008 season. He rose through the coaching ranks on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff.

Flores eventually took over as the team’s linebackers coach. He was the de facto defensive coordinator with Belichick before leaving to become the head coach of the Dolphins. In three seasons, Flores racked up a record of 24-25 – including a 19-14 record over the final two seasons.

Now he’s headed to a Steelers team that recently promoted senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator.

Flores should make a major impact on the Steelers in 2022.